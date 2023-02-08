Local

Car Slams Into Revere Building, Prompting Tenant Evacuations

Tenants from two units were evacuated, leaving four places displaced, fire officials said

By Matt Fortin and Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

A car crashed into a building early Wednesday morning in Revere, Massachusetts, prompting officials to shut down the building's gas line and evacuate multiple tenants, according to the city's fire department.

The crash happened when a vehicle went through the intersection of Revere Street and Route 1A at around 12:42 a.m. Friday, becoming airborne and going into the side of the building, according to the Revere Fire Department.

Two people were inside of the vehicle, fire officials said, and their conditions were unknown Wednesday morning. One person had to be extricated.

The gas, water and heat lines of the building involved were compromised, and officials shut down the gas line. Tenants from two units were evacuated, leaving four people displaced, fire officials added.

Deputy Fire Chief Glen Rich said the damage could have been much worse.

“We were able to isolate just to that corner," he said. "We’ve evacuated the tenants from those two areas. We have a board up company securing the building and making it water tight.”

Crews plan to inspect the damage to the building on Wednesday, while the crash remains under investigation by the Revere Police Department.

