Swampscott

Car Slams Through Stop & Shop in Swampscott

Swampscott police said there was no word on any injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A car smashed into a grocery store Monday evening in Swampscott, Massachusetts, leaving a gaping hole in the storefront.

There was limited information available, but Swampscott police confirmed they responded to the Stop & Shop on Paradise Road for a crash.

There is no word on any injuries, police added.

Aerial footage shows the damage to the building, as well as several parked cars outside the store. Multiple fire trucks and police officers were seen, with yellow police tape blocking off a portion of the parking lot. A tow truck also responded to the scene.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

