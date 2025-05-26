Massachusetts

Car smashes into Brockton home; 2 people injured

A Mustang smashed into a house at 70 Lafoye Street, Brockton police said

Two people were injured when a car crashed into a house while attempting to pass another vehicle in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Sunday evening.

Brockton police say a Mustang was driving down Lafoye Street around 5 p.m. when the driver tried to pass another vehicle on the wrong side of the road, police said. The car went off the road, hit a fence and smashed into the house at 70 Lafoye Street.

The two males inside the car suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital, police said.

The driver is expected to receive a summons. Further details were not immediately available, including his name.

