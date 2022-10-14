Car Smashes Through Honey Dew Donuts in Worcester

A car ran into a Honey Dew Donuts store in Worcester, Massachusetts late Thursday night.

It happened at the location on Gold Star Boulevard.

Footage of the aftermath of the ordeal show the car involved in pieces, and some serious damage to the store. The front entry way was completely smashed up, and tables and chairs were on top of each other. Shattered glass was all over the floor.

Worcester first responders haven't released details about the circumstances surrounding the crash or any possible injuries.