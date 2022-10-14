Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
honey dew donuts

Car Smashes Through Honey Dew Donuts in Worcester

Footage of the aftermath of the ordeal show the car involved in pieces, and some serious damage to the store

By Matt Fortin

A car crashes into a Honey Dew Donuts
NBC10Boston/Stringr

A car ran into a Honey Dew Donuts store in Worcester, Massachusetts late Thursday night.

It happened at the location on Gold Star Boulevard.

Footage of the aftermath of the ordeal show the car involved in pieces, and some serious damage to the store. The front entry way was completely smashed up, and tables and chairs were on top of each other. Shattered glass was all over the floor.

Worcester first responders haven't released details about the circumstances surrounding the crash or any possible injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Worcester News

Worcester Oct 8

Double Shooting Reported in Worcester

Worcester Sep 30

Woman Charged With Murder, Arson in Deadly Worcester Fire Pleads Not Guilty

This article tagged under:

honey dew donutsWorcesterWorcester Police DepartmentWorcester Fire Department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us