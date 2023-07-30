Local

Rhode Island

Car strikes telephone pole in East Providence, killing 33-year-old driver

The victim has been identified as Kristen Ambra, 33, of East Providence

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A Rhode Island woman died Saturday night when her car hit a telephone pole in East Providence.

Police responded to the crash near Pleasant Street and Pawtucket Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and found a badly-damaged car wrapped around a telephone pole, according to NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR.

The driver and lone occupant died from her injuries, police said. She has been identified as 33-year-old Kristen Ambra, of East Providence, WJAR reported.

The scene was taped off for several hours to accommodate an on-scene investigation.

It was not immediately clear if Saturday's severe weather played any kind of role in the wreck.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.

