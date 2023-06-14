Car takes down utility pole in Revere; 2 women end up in hospital

A car driving in Revere, Massachusetts, rolled over and then took down a utility pole early Wednesday morning, sending two women to the hospital, according to police in the city.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday on North Shore Road, which is also Route 1A and runs parallel to Revere Beach Boulevard.

Wires were brought down on both sides of the road following the crash.

The two women were brought to the hospital for injuries that were considered non-life threatening, police said.

Authorities said that it appeared speeding may have contributed to the crash.