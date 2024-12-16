12 charged in dozens of high-end car thefts across Massachusetts area

A dozen people were arrested and one more remains wanted on an outstanding warrant as investigators in Massachusetts cracked down on what they described as a high-end car theft ring, according to the Attorney General's Office.

"Operation Hellcat" involved 38 local and federal law enforcement agencies working together over the course of the year to track down the people suspected of operating the scheme. The thefts of at least 63 vehicles, worth an estimated $2.6 million, are being blamed on the ring, the AG said.

The investigation came to a climax on Thursday morning when Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office’s Enterprise and Major Crimes Division (EMCD), the Massachusetts State Police, and Brockton Police Department executed search warrants at 11 homes and a garage in Brockton, Fall River, and North Easton. Twelve people were arrested and a 13th is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Investigators believe the suspects started working together around June 2023, coordinating thefts at car dealerships throughout Massachusetts and surrounding states. They are accused of using programming devices that could turn blank key fobs into a functional key for the vehicles, allowing them to break into the cars and then drive off.

Some of the suspects are also facing firearms charges, accused of buying selector switches, which can convert semi-automatic Glock-style guns into fully automatic machine guns.

The following 12 people were arrested and charged with the following:

James Senat, 19, of Brockton, charged with possession of a machine gun, possession of a large capacity feeding device (2 counts), possession of a firearm without a License To Carry (LTC), possession of ammunition without a LTC, breaking and entering a motor vehicle at night (4 counts), receiving a stolen motor vehicle. Bail was set at $100,000.

Andrick Semedo, 20 of Brockton, charged with possession of ammunition without a LTC. Semedo also had a separate warrant charging him with breaking and entering and motor vehicle at night and receiving a stolen motor vehicle. Bail was set at $50,00, but revoked due to previous charges.

Paulo Semedo, 58, of Brockton, charged with possession of a firearm with a LTC. Bail was set at $1,000.

Kevin DaGraca, 18, of Brockton, charged with possession of a large capacity feeding device (2 counts), possession of a firearm capable of accepting a large capacity feeding device, and possession of ammunition without a LTC. Bail was set at $50,000.

Jason Brito, 20, of Brockton, charged with possession of a firearm without a LTC, possession of ammunition without a LTC, and possession of burglarious tools. Brito also has warrants for breaking and entering a motor vehicle at night and conspiracy. Bail was set at $50,000.

Nelshon Pires, 19, of Brockton, charged with possession of burglarious tools and receiving a stolen motor vehicle. Bail was set at $50,000, but revoked due to previous charges.

Jalen Clarke-Cox, 19, of Brockton, charged with band entering a motor vehicle at night, receiving stolen property under $1,200, receiving stolen motor vehicle, and possession of burglarious tools. Bail a set at $5,000.

Derek Gaillot, 18, of Brockton, charged with receiving a motor vehicle. Bail was set at $5,000.

Claudio Medina, 20, of Brockton, charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle at night, larceny over $1,200. Medina also has cases pending in Fall River District Court and Brockton District Court. Bail was set at $5,000.

Jaydin Rodrigues, 20, of Brockton, charged with receiving a stolen vehicle and released on his own recognizance.

Andy Gomes, 23, of Brockton, facing a charge of possession of burglarious tools. Gomes was arrested on a separate warrant out of Stoughton District Court for unarmed robbery and larceny over $1,200.

Micaiah Taylor, 21, of North Easton, charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle. Bail was set at $5,000.

The cases are ongoing.