EAST BOSTON

Injuries Reported as Car, Van Collide in East Boston

At least one person was seen being taken away on a stretcher, but the extent of the person's injuries was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

A car and a van collided on Border Street in East Boston on Tuesday morning, leaving at least one person injured.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. and involved a silver sedan and a van owned by Ride Right Transportation out of Revere, Massachusetts.

Photos from the scene showed the car lodged underneath the back of the van. The van appeared to be wedged against a fence, and crews were seen trying to cut the vehicle free.

Police were seen going through the trunk of the sedan, but it wasn't clear exactly what they might have been looking for. Boston police did confirm that an arrest was made but had no further information on the individual or the charges they face.

At least one person was seen being taken away on a stretcher, but the extent of the person's injuries was not immediately known. Police said that person was taken to an area hospital.

