Card skimmers found at West Bridgewater supermarket

Authorities are warning shoppers to stay alert after credit card skimmers were found at supermarkets in West Bridgewater and Abington, Massachusetts, this week.

Employees at Trucchi's Supermarket on East Center Street in West Bridgewater at keypads in aisles 1 and 2. The devices were first noticed on Feb. 10, but investigators believe they have been in place since Feb. 8. Anyone who used a card to pay at the store recently should monitor their accounts and report anything suspicious to the financial institution immediately.

The person suspected of placing the skimmers is described as a man around 5-foot-10, 195 to 200 pounds. he was wearing a dark tan Carhartt-style winter jacket and gray winter hat with a square logo on the front.

Abington police say they are investigating a similar crime at the Trucchi's store in their town - those devices were found in aisles 3, 7 and 8.

Skimmers have also been found in stores in Taunton and New Bedford recently, according to police. Skimmers are illegal devices that allow thieves to steal personal information from cards to use it for their own purposes.

Credit card skimmers are not sophisticated, but they're often found in places like gas pumps and grocery stores.

Credit card skimmers are often found in places like grocery stores, gas station pumps and ATMs. Consumer protection officials suggest shoppers use "tap to pay" options whenever possible to avoid inserting cards into payment machines, reducing the risk of having data stolen by a skimmer. If you have to insert or swipe your card, first check the card reader for anything off like loose parts, mismatched colors or materials, or damage to tamper-evident measures like stickers.