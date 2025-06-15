Maine

Maine authorities investigating fatal fire at Caribou home

The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office believes the deceased is 49-year-old Tony Jackson

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A fire broke out late Saturday night at a home in Caribou, Maine, and first responders discovered one body inside.

The Caribou Fire Department was notified of a fire at approximately 10:30 pm. at 32 Hillcrest Avenue and firefighters found the person's body upon entering the residence, according to the state fire marshal's office.

Officials say the deceased is believed to be 49-year-old Tony Jackson.

The remains were transported to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta for positive identification and further examination.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office. Further details were not immediately available.

