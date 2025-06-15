Maine authorities investigating fatal fire at Caribou home

A fire broke out late Saturday night at a home in Caribou, Maine, and first responders discovered one body inside.

The Caribou Fire Department was notified of a fire at approximately 10:30 pm. at 32 Hillcrest Avenue and firefighters found the person's body upon entering the residence, according to the state fire marshal's office.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officials say the deceased is believed to be 49-year-old Tony Jackson.

The remains were transported to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta for positive identification and further examination.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office. Further details were not immediately available.