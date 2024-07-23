Boston

Man convicted of killing South Boston woman in 1988 to be sentenced

Carl Richard Vega has been in prison since 1990 for raping a woman in Revere in 1987.

By Staff Reports

Handout

A man convicted of killing a South Boston woman over 30 years ago will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Carl Richard Vega strangled Judy Chamberlain in a building on D Street in 1988, according to prosecutors, who said she was found dead in the basement, with evidence suggesting she was sexually assaulted.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In 2011, Vega was identified through DNA evidence as a suspect in the Boston strangling, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Vega has been in prison since 1990 for raping a woman in Revere in 1987.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

More Massachusetts news

New Bedford 15 hours ago

Mother of baby found dead at New Bedford fort in 2023 appears in court

Chelsea 16 hours ago

Teen charged with murder in Chelsea stabbing

Massachusetts 18 hours ago

Taunton mayor facing domestic assault charge following fight with her husband

This article tagged under:

BostonSouth Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us