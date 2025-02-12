Police ask for public's help after dog attack in Carlisle leaves Maltese dead

Police in Carlisle, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help following a dog attack that left a pet dead.

Police say that they're still looking for the other dog owner involved so they can find out what led to the chaotic situation.

The incident happened at the Towle Field Trail, just off Westford Street. It's a big park where people can bring their dog for a walk — and that's what the owners of Tuti did.

Tuti was a six-year-old Maltese, and she was off leash this past Saturday when another dog approached and bit. Tuti was rushed to a veterinarian for treatment, but her injuries were so severe that she had to be euthanized.

The other dog was described as large and white, with a brown patch around one eye. The alleged owner of that dog, a woman, gave her name as Michaela along with a phone number, but the phone number is not in service.

"It's very heartbreaking — it's tragic when events like this happen," Chief Andrew Amendola of Carlisle Police said. "It could be a misunderstanding, so we are asking if the owner is out there to please contact us so we can gather the correct information."

Tuti's owner asked that we not share her name, but says the family is absolutely heartbroken.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact police.