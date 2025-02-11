Pets

Family heartbroken over pet's killing in Carlisle as police search for other dog

"The house feels really empty," says the owner of Tuti, a dog who had to be euthanized after being bitten on a trail by another dog that still hasn't been found

By Asher Klein and Eli Rosenberg

two images of Tuti, a dog in Carlisle that was killed by another dog on Feb. 8, 2025, according to police.
Family photos

A dog killed another on a trail in Carlisle, Massachusetts, this weekend, police said, as they search for the animal responsible. The family is bereft and wants to make sure other dogs aren't killed.

"She was the more important daughter, even more than me. She was the happiest dog," said a woman, who asked not to be named, whose parents owned the dog, named Tuti.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Carlisle police have been asking for information on the mauling that took place on the Towle Field trails about 2:20 p.m. Saturday near Westford Street.

The dog that died was a 6-year-old Maltese that was off leash when another dog approached it and bit it, police said Tuesday. The wounded dog was rushed to a veterinarian for treatment, but its injuries were severe enough that it had to be euthanized.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The other dog was described large and white, with a brown patch around one eye. The woman with the dog gave her name as "Michaela" along with a phone number, police said, but the number is not in service.

One half of this mystery is solved — the suspected dognappers are still out there, but the French Bulldog known as "Bodega" is safe. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

The department told NBC10 Boston Tuesday that it wasn't clear if a crime was committed. Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call police at 978-369-1155.

Tutti, "a little ball of energy," loved kissing people on the nose and the ears, her family member said Tuesday, adding that seeing her parents is heartbreaking.

"It's really sad, we really miss her," she said. "The house feels really empty."

She said noted that Carlisle by and large lets dogs off leashes, and "is a very trusting community in that way, so it was really scary to have that happen here." The family wants to find the other dog so no other families go through what they have.

More Carlisle news

Carlisle Jan 23

Officer suspended after Mass. man with gun allowed into US Capitol for tour

Carlisle Jul 15, 2024

Young child airlifted after Carlisle crash

This article tagged under:

PetsAnimals and WildlifeCarlisle
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us