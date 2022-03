Police in Carlisle, Massachusetts are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who has been reported missing since Friday.

According to police, 15-year-old Eloa de Oliveira was last seen around 1:40p.m. at Concord-Carlisle High School in Concord on March 18.

de Oliveira was wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black puffy jacket and white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

Anyone with any information on her whereabout is asked to contact Carlisle Police.