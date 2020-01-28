Case Against Dulos Continues Despite Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos’ attempted suicide Tuesday raised questions about what happens next for him if he survives and his court case continues.

Longtime defense attorney Brian Woolf said keeping Fotis Dulos alive is job one, at a minimum so there is at least the potential he will someday face his accusers.

What to Know Fotis Dulos is facing murder charges in connection with the disappeareance of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, who vanished in late May after dropping her children off at school

Fotis Dulos attempted to take his own life on Jan. 28 before an emergency bond hearing

Fotis Dulos has been taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, New York for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning

Then there’s the question of his $6 million bond, which Woolf believes a prosecution team and a judge may move to increase.

“The fact that he attempted to commit suicide at this point and stage would tend to show and I think it could be construed that the likelihood of him showing up in court has substantially decreased," said Woolf.

If Dulos recovers, there’s the question of what kind of conditions would be put on him. Woolf said not to rule out that Dulos could at least temporarily be put in a secure psychiatric facility like Whiting Forensic Hospital.

“There is certainly that alternative, of requiring that he have a psychiatric examination and that he be evaluated for his psychiatric condition. And that during the time of that psychiatric evaluation, he can be placed in Whiting Forensic, where they do an evaluation, and they would have to report back to the court when the evaluation is done,” Woolf added.

The agency overseeing Whiting Forensic Hospital says it cannot speak to the Dulos case specifically. However, a spokeswoman said Whiting does provide services to individuals who are admitted under a criminal court order for restoration of competency to stand trial.

There is a bond hearing scheduled in court Wednesday afternoon on Dulos’ bond. The bonding company has filed to rescind the $6 million bond over technicalities.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.