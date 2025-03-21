Case of missing RI woman is now criminal investigation, Cranston police say

Police searching for a missing woman from Cranston, Rhode Island, say the case is now a criminal investigation.

Linda DaLomba, a 45-year-old woman who has autism and is nonverbal, had last been seen Wednesday afternoon, police said that day. She resides in a Lincoln group home.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities said Friday that a Cranston woman employed as DaLomba's caregiver had claimed that DaLomba disappeared from a bathroom at Burlington Coat Factory. Surveillance footage determined that neither woman had been at the store.

"The caregiver then provided multiple conflicting statements regarding Ms. DaLomba's whereabouts, prompting the Cranston Police Department's Special Investigations Unit to take over the case," the department said in a press release Friday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Multiple persons of interest have been interviewed since DaLomba disappeared, police said, noting that the FBI has been taking part in the search efforts.

Police describe DaLomba as being about 4'11 and 100 pounds with curly black hair.

Authorities said Wednesday that she had last been seen wearing blue jeans and a black sweater and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cranston Police Department at 401-942-2211. Anonymous tips can also be left by texting "CRANSTONPD" to 847411.