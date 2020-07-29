Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
ingolf tuerk

Case of Prominent Mass. Doctor Accused of Killing Wife Moves Closer to Trial

Doctor Ingolf Tuerk is being held without bail pending his arraignment

By Staff Reports

Prominent Massachusetts doctor Ingolf Tuerk was indicted by a grand jury in the death of his wife Wednesday, prosecutors said, moving the case closer to trial.

Tuerk, 58, was arrested in May on a murder charge after authorities found Kathleen McLean's body in a pond near the couple's Dover home, authorities have said. Police said she had last been seen there days before.

A Norfolk County grand jury returned the murder indictment against Tuerk Wednesday, local Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement.

"This indictment moves the case to the Norfolk Superior Court, where it can proceed toward trial," Morrissey said, noting that the doctor is still being held without bail pending his arraignment.

Ingolf Tuerk, 58, was arrested and charged with murder after authorities found Kathleen McLean's body near the couple's Dover home shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Tuerk is a renowned urologist who specializes in robotic surgery and was once featured on a billboard in Boston, but last year he was charged with medical billing fraud by Attorney General Maura Healey. The case was settled.

More on Ingolf Tuerk's Arrest

ingolf tuerk May 17

Renowned Massachusetts Doctor Charged With Murdering His Wife

crime May 18

Boston Doctor Admitted to Strangling Wife to Death, Dumping Body in Pond: Prosecutors

This article tagged under:

ingolf tuerkMassachusettsdoverMichael Morrisseykathleen mclean
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us