Castaic Union School District announces all schools will be closed Thursday

31,000 people were under evacuation orders Wednesday.

By Missael Soto

The Castaic Union School District announced it would close all its campuses Thursday due to the Hughes Fire burning in the area.

The district oversees three elementary schools, two middle schools, and a preschool.

Los Angeles Unified School District has also moved all outdoor activities indoors to avoid any student exposure to poor air quality from the Hughes Fire.

The fire in Castaic north of Los Angeles has grown to more than 9,000 in just a few hours with no containment. About 31,000 people were under evacuation orders with another 21,000 under evacuation warnings.

A red flag warning was extended through Friday at 10 a.m.

WildfiresCalifornia Wildfires
