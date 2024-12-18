Castle Island Brewing Co. acquires Cambridge Brewing Company brand

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A few months ago, it was reported that a beloved Cambridge brewery was going to be saying farewell this month, and now we have learned that its beers will live on.

According to a Facebook post, the Cambridge Brewing Company brand has been acquired by Castle Island Brewing Co., with the post from CBC saying the following:

We began partnering with CIBC earlier this year to help meet draft demand for our legendary Amber Ale and Flower Child IPA, and when CBC founder Phil Bannatyne decided to retire, we received an overwhelming response from the public asking us to continue making our beers somehow. Phil reached out to CIBC with the hope that CBC's legacy could live on, as both Phil and Brewmaster Will have a lot of respect for CIBC and feel the values and visions of our two companies align well. "Our mission is to preserve everything fans love about CBC while slowly growing its reach" says Adam Romanov, founder and CEO of Castle Island.

The note goes on to say that beer from Cambridge Brewing will still be available at restaurants and bars along with at Castle Island's taprooms in Norwood and South Boston, and they hope to start selling CBC cans in Boston-area stores once again at some point.

Cambridge Brewing, which debuted in 1989, plans to shut down its taproom in Kendall Square on December 20.

