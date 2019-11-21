Castle Island Brewing Co. Plans to Open Brewery and Pub in South Boston

A local brewery that gets its name from an historic part of South Boston may expand to a part of Southie that it had originally been considering.

A tweet from @mjvulch says (via a Facebook post from the West Broadway Neighborhood Association) that Castle Island Brewing Co. is planning to open a brewery and pub on Old Colony Avenue in the Andrew Square area, apparently coming to the site of the old Cole Hersee factory which is where Tatte is also planning to open a production facility, test kitchen, and cafe. An events page for a recent Andrew Square Civic Association meeting confirms this, showing that the agenda included an item titled "Castle Island Brewing Company/South Boston Expansion." It is not yet known if this would be an actual expansion to a second location for the brewery or a move from its current facility in Norwood, so stay tuned for updates.

Castle Island Brewing Co. opened in Norwood in late 2015 after a search for a space that included the Andrew Square area; the name of the business comes from the Castle Island section of Southie, which is a popular recreation area--and home to Fort Independence, which has been the site of various military fortifications since the 1600s.

The website for Castle Island Brewing Co. can be found at https://castleislandbeer.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

