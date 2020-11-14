Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
North Reading fire

Cat Dies, Home Severely Damaged in 2-Alarm North Reading Fire

All residents of the house managed to evacuate safely, and no injuries were reported, fire officials said

By Alec Greaney

North Reading fire
North Reading Fire Dept.

A 2-alarm house fire in North Reading left a home with serious damage and killed a cat inside, fire officials said.

No injuries to any residents were reported.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boylston Street 1 hour ago

Back Bay Bank Robber Caught a Mile From Scene: Police

COVID-19 Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Baker Likens COVID-19 Transmission to Glitter at Kids' Party

Fire crews responded to the blaze on Sunset Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, where they found thick smoke and heavy flames at the back of the house.

The North Reading Fire Department, with help from crews in neighboring towns, managed to get the fire under control by 2:30 p.m. Police closed the road and helped pump in water to beat back the flames.

Fire officials said the smoke detection system in the house gave residents of the home crucial notice to evacuate, but the home still sustained considerable damage and has displaced its occupants.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This article tagged under:

North Reading firenorth reading
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us