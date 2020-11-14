Cat Dies, Home Severely Damaged in 2-Alarm North Reading Fire

A 2-alarm house fire in North Reading left a home with serious damage and killed a cat inside, fire officials said.

No injuries to any residents were reported.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on Sunset Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, where they found thick smoke and heavy flames at the back of the house.

The North Reading Fire Department, with help from crews in neighboring towns, managed to get the fire under control by 2:30 p.m. Police closed the road and helped pump in water to beat back the flames.

Fire officials said the smoke detection system in the house gave residents of the home crucial notice to evacuate, but the home still sustained considerable damage and has displaced its occupants.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.