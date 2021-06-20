Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Catholic Church

Catholic Mass Obligation Returns This Weekend

The obligation doesn't apply to people exposed to Covid-19 and people who aren't yet able to get vaccinated due to age or any health considerations

By Abby Vervaeke

This May 21, 2016, file photo shows Cardinal Sean O'Malley outside the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

Roman Catholics across Massachusetts are once again required to attend Mass.

Earlier this month, Cardinal Sean O'Malley of the Archdiocese of Boston announced that that it was time to lift the dispensation of the Sunday Mass obligation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"It is with great confidence and trust in the Lord that we reinstate this Sunday Mass obligation. It has been a long, difficult year. People have experienced great pain and suffering throughout this pandemic," Cardinal Seán O'Malley wrote in a letter to parishioners.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 10 hours ago

1-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Family's Pool in Wrentham

BOSTON 10 hours ago

Person Stabbed on Boston Common; No Arrests

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, houses of worship have been closed or open under capacity limits for the past year. Many services have been broadcasted or held remotely.

“Now we are able to join together, remembering the lives changed and the sacrifices made. Let us gather together again in joy, as one people united around the Eucharist," Cardinal Seán O'Malley wrote.

The obligation does not apply to those who:

  • Are ill or have recently been exposed to Covid-19
  • Are confined to their homes or to hospitals or other facilities due to illness, infirmity, frailty, or age
  • Are not yet able to be vaccinated due to age or any health consideration.

Anyone with questions about their obligations should consult their local pastor, according to the letter.

Worcester Bishop Robert McManus restored the Mass obligation for his parishioners last month.

This article tagged under:

Catholic ChurchArchdiocese of Bostoncardinal sean omalleymass obligation
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us