Caught In Southie

Caught in Southie: 50 Cent at Grace by Nia

By Maureen Dahill

tlmd_50cents_productor

Rapper 50 Cent was spotted in South Boston on Saturday night. The rapper made a surprise appearance at the new restaurant and speakeasy, Grace by Nia, surprising the crowd with  his performance of "In Da Club."

You can check out the video on Instagram!

50 Cent was not the only celebrity who was “Caught in Southie” this weekend. Dorchester native and actor Mark Wahlberg was also spotted in the Seaport. Get the details here.

