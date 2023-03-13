Local

School bus

Caught-on-Camera Fall River School Bus Crash Sends Child to Hospital

"I was kind of freaking out, I jumped out of the back," said one student who was on the bus when it crashed on Charles Street Monday morning

By Eli Rosenberg

A crashed school bus in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Monday, March 13, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A wild school bus crash that police said sent a child to the hospital was caught on video Monday morning in Fall River, Massachusetts.

The bus can be seen veering onto the curb on Charles Street about 7 a.m. Monday. The bus hit a power pole, knocking out power to homes in the immediate area, and ended up in a house.

Fall River police said several students and a bus monitor were on board the bus when it crashed, and a 12-year-old was taken to a hospital with a minor back injury.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, received two citations, including a marked lane violation, police said. A representative from the bus company declined to comment Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said the crash sounded like an explosion.

"We were driving in a straight line and then the bus went right into the whole bottom of the house," said 13-year-old Keanu Cordero who was on board the bus this morning. "I was kind of freaking out, I jumped out of the back."

Kevin said he ran home, about a block and a half from the accident scene, to wake up his mom.

"I am like dude you need to go to school right now, and he is like the school bus crashed into a house," Joanna Andjuar said.

She was "very concerned more than mad," Andjuar said.

