Caught on video: Man tries to break into RI home, stabs homeowner with butcher knife

A man is facing multiple charges after police said he attempted to break into a Cranston, Rhode Island, home and then stabbed the homeowner four times with a butcher knife on Tuesday.

Cranston police said the incident occurred shortly after noon on Tuesday, when officers were called to Aldrich Avenue for a report of a stabbing in progress.

A neighbor shared Ring camera video of the incident with WJAR.

When they arrived, police said they found 32-year-old Devin Tallo being restrained by two men, with a large butcher knife nearby. They also found another man on the ground with apparent stab wounds to his neck and abdomen.

Witnesses told police they saw Tallo attacking the victim. When officers tried to handcuff Tallo, he resisted and had to be hit with a Taser before he could be taken into custody.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and is in stable condition.

Tallo was also taken to the hospital for treatment of a hand laceration.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that Tallo tried to enter the victim's home while the victim and his daughter were inside. He was later seen rummaging through the trash behind the home, collecting aluminum cans.

When the victim confronted Tallo, police said a verbal exchange ensued, continuing as they walked along Aldrich Avenue. Tallo then pulled out a large butcher knife and stabbed the victim four times.

Two nearby workers overhead the altercation, saw the stabbing and immediately intervened, disarming and restraining Tallo until police arrived.

“While we do not encourage bystanders to put themselves in harm’s way, their quick and selfless actions undoubtedly saved the victim’s life," Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael Winquist said in a statement. "Their bravery is commendable.”

Once released from the hospital, police said Tallo will be charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon, attempted breaking and entering, commission of a crime of violence while in possession of a knife over 3 inches and resisting arrest. He is also faces court proceedings for violating bail conditions from a 2020 assault case and probation for a 2023 assault on a police officer.