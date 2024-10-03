New Hampshire

Caught on video: Moose goes for a dip in NH swimming pool, gets stuck under pool cover

By Marc Fortier

Bedford NH Police

Police and fire responded to a very unusual call at a Bedford, New Hampshire, residence on Thursday morning. A moose had wandered into a swimming pool and gotten trapped under the pool cover.

Bedford police said they responded along with Bedford fire to a home on Riddle Drive around 8:45 a.m. Thursday for a report of a moose in a swimming pool. When they arrived, they found an adult moose in a swimming pool under the pool cover.

Bedford police captured the entire incident on video, which you can watch here.

They removed the cover to let the moose get out of the pool, and it was able to walk out under its own power into a wooded area nearby.

Police and fire took no further action, but said they advise residents to contact authorities if they encounter a moose on their property.

"I want to remind residents that moose can be very dangerous animals due to their size, and we appreciate that residents called us this morning to assist with this situation," Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi said in a statement. "We're pleased that no people or animals were harmed in this incident."

Bedford, a town of about 23,000 residents, is a suburb of Manchester. New Hampshire's moose population is estimated at anywhere between 3,000 and 4,000, but most of them live in the northern part of the state and it is somewhat rare to encounter one in southern New Hampshire.

