Caught in Southie: Pauly D

Everyone could use a little pampering now and then so it’s no surprise that the Jersey Shore’s Pauly D took time of out of his schedule for a pedicure. The MTV star and celebrity DJ was spotted at Southie’s own Gaelic Day Spa on West Broadway. You can see a quick video of him on twitter here.

The 39-year-old Rhode Island native is in town to DJ tonight at The Grand beginning at 10pm. Tickets can be purchased here. Make sure to read the dress code before heading out…it’s very strict.

Special thank you to Josie for sharing with us!

