Likely Cause of Fire at Nantucket's Veranda House Hotel Revealed

The likely cause of the massive fire that destroyed several buildings in downtown Nantucket, including the historic Veranda House hotel, this weekend has been revealed.

The blaze on Saturday is believed to have been started by improperly disposed smoking materials, state and local authorities said Monday. The fire began where trash was stored, under the front porch.

"We're extremely fortunate that everyone made it out safely, and I want to recognize the heroic efforts of community members whose immediate action under dangerous conditions helped to save lives," Nantucket Fire Chief Stephen Murphy said in a statement.

Nantucket police shared drone footage of firefighters battling a huge fire at the Veranda House hotel on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

State Fire Marshal Ostroskey noted that smoking materials, like cigarette butts, "are the leading cause of fatal fires."

The fire began about 6:45 a.m., "when many guests were likely still asleep," Murphy said. The three-story, 18-room Veranda House hotel was totally destroyed, along with the two other buildings that the fire spread to. The fire wasn't extinguished until about 8 p.m.

Four firefighters were taken to the hospital after the blaze, but all have been released, officials said Monday.

Smoke rose high above the island on Saturday, and several fire departments — Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills, Dennis, Harwich, Hyannis, Sandwich and Yarmouth — sent teams by ferry to help relieve the small Nantucket Fire Department.

Samantha Hurlock

That was some of the help from across the Cape and Islands that Nantucket police issued thanks for Sunday.

An off-duty fire captain and civilians helped get guests out of the building and save lives, Murphy has said. And the people who were staying at the Veranda House hotel were all placed in rooms in other hotels on the island.

"It was truly incredible to see the selflessness and quick action of so many to help our community," the department said on Facebook.

Firefighters rushed from across Nantucket and Cape Cod to battle a huge fire at a hotel on the island.

The extensive damage caused the Veranda House and the nearby Chapman House hotel, both run by the Nantucket Resort Collection, to close, the organization said in a statement over the weekend.

"If you have an existing reservation that will be affected (currently through July) we will contact you soon," according to the Nantucket Resort Collection.