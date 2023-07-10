Cause of death revealed in NH case of son allegedly killing mother

The woman allegedly killed by her son at a home in Hudson, New Hampshire, last week was killed by blunt-force trauma, officials said Monday.

Christine DeGiacomo, a 57-year-old from Hudson, died by homicide, according to state and local police and the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. The trauma that killed her was to her head, chest and abdomen, according to an autopsy.

Grant DeGiacomo, 26, is being held without bail at Hillsborough County House of Corrections on a second-degree murder charge in the killing, authorities said. The Hudson resident waived his arraignment on Friday.

A New Hampshire man is accused of beating his mother to death.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The woman was found Wednesday night at a home on Shoal Creek Road after police were called to a disturbance there, officials have said. Christine DeGiacomo was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Grant DeGiacomo was arrested on suspicion recklessly causing his mother's death "under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by repeatedly striking her head," authorities have said. They suspect he hit her in the head repeatedly.