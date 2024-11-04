Cause of massive fire at former Yarmouth restaurant under investigation

The cause of a massive fire that destroyed the former Anthony's Cummaquid Inn in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, on Sunday remains under investigation, officials say.

Yarmouth fire officials posted an update on Facebook saying the fire's cause remains undetermined and is currently under investigation. They said fire crews remain on scene Monday morning.

The fire department said it received a call around 6:30 p.m. Sunday from a passerby reporting a structure fire on Route 6A at the former Anthony's Cummaquid Inn, which has been closed for several years. When firefighters arrived at the scene they saw heavy flames from Route 6A and called in fire crews from several neighboring communities.

The fire had advanced quickly through the structure and was threatening other buildings on the property, along with brush near the original building. Even more fire crews were called in to help keep the fire from spreading.

Video from the scene showed a huge fire raging at the former business, with flames and smoke visible for miles around.

Fire officials said crews worked for several hours to bring the fire under control.

There were no civilian injuries, but one firefighter was evaluated on scene for a minor injury.