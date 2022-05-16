Cause to Celebrate: Celtics Fans Party After Game 7 Win, Think Team Can Beat Heat

The Boston Celtics took must-win Game 7 in dominant fashion, beating the NBA defending champions Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 on Sunday at TD Garden.

Call it the luck of the Irish, or maybe the Celtics did what they do best.

“It was the best game we've ever been to,” said one Celtics fan.

Fans went wild after the Celtics eliminated the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"Celtics just won! It's a beautiful day here in Boston! Let's go party!" said C's fan Jack Bienvenue.

And party they did, with fans flooding Causeway Street after the game Sunday evening.

Boston dominated the second half of the game, with Grant Williams leading the team with 27 points.

"Tatum would drive them, kick it out to the corner and then Grant would just shoot it and splash it,” fan Richie Lamoretti noted of the game.

But the C’s didn’t do it alone. Celtics fans were as loud as they could be to try to throw the Bucks off their game.

"I don't think I've ever heard the Garden louder,” Bienvenue said. “It was a madhouse in there. They must have been feeding off that energy."

It was an energy that overwhelmed Milwaukee and left their fans disappointed.

"I'm proud of our team getting us to seven games without our guy Khris Middleton. I'm proud of our boys,” said Bucks fan Jake Weinbach. “We'll be back for sure."

In the meantime, the Celtics will have little time to celebrate as the road to the championship continues. They'll now face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 1 is set for Tuesday night in Miami.

The last time the Heat and the Celtics met in the Eastern Conference Finals was in 2020, when Miami eliminated Boston from the playoffs.

Boston fans are confident this time will be different. Go C's!