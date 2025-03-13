CBP adds self-deporting feature to its app

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol relaunched its app this week with a new feature, allowing users to self-deport. It’s part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the re-issuance of the CBP mobile application formerly known as CBP One to CBP Home.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“Leave now. If you don’t, we will find you and we will deport you. You will never return,” Noem said of the new self-removal feature in a recorded video message posted on the DHS website.

Federation for American Immigration Reform Media Director Ira Mehlman said the app is meant to give undocumented immigrants an opportunity to leave the country and try again the legal way, so they're not permanently banned.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“The best form of law enforcement is to convince people not to break the law in the first place or, if they are breaking those laws, to stop breaking those laws,” he said. “It saves ICE the need to go out into the community and find people. You never know what situation — anytime you’re doing police work, you never know what the situation might bring.”

CBP Home is available in app stores. Once downloaded and the terms and conditions are accepted, a user will register and choose the Departing Traveler option for those wishing to inform the government of their self-removal.

The user then fills out biographical information including their name, date of birth, country of origin and country of return, and takes a self-portrait before hitting Submit.

"Suitcase Stories," a powerful production in Somerville aims to shift perspectives and build understanding by holding space for conversation and connection. But nearly half of the cast has dropped out over deportation fears. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

A disclaimer on the app says the information provided may be entered into a CBP data base.

“I find the application a bit deceiving,” said immigration attorney Eloa Celedon.

Celedon said one problem is the lack of a guarantee that a person won’t be barred from applying to return legally. It’s unclear if the information provided would also be shared with other agencies that also deal with immigration cases.

“They're saying, ‘Ohh, no consequences, you can just come right back,’ and Department of State says, ‘Ohh, no, you were there for over a year and you had no status you were at a status so you're going to have the 10-year bar,’ so that's why we counsel you must talk to an attorney,” she said.

The Trump administration argues the app offers a safer, more cost-effective alternative to ICE raids.

As the Trump administration focuses on arresting undocumented immigrants in the U.S., a pair of Massachusetts legislators want to reduce the likelihood of ICE operations in the middle of residential communities by letting those arrests happen in prisons and courts instead.

Immigrant advocates say it puts vulnerable people at risk who could potentially have a case to remain in the country.

“Follow the law and you’ll find opportunity. Break it and you’ll find consequences. The choice is yours,” Noem warned.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Customs and Border Patrol requesting clarification on when a person is expected to leave the country after submitting their deportation document and if there are any guarantees a person will be able to return legally. CBP responded to the email request with links to press releases which don’t answer those questions.