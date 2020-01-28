CDC Expands Quarantine Stations to Logan Airport, Other Locations Amid Coronavirus Fears

Amid concerns over the deadly coronavirus, U.S. health officials are expanding their checks of international travelers around the country, including Boston Logan International Airport, officials said Tuesday.

Officials said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was increasing its number of "quarantine stations" nationwide from five to 20.

The stations are located at airports and other places where health workers regularly check arriving travelers for signs of illness. They are staffed with medical and public health officers from the CDC and managed by CDC's Division of Global Migration and Quarantine.

"This is a serious public health threat," the CDC said on its website. "The fact that this virus has caused severe illness and sustained person-to-person spread in China is concerning, but it’s unclear how the situation in the United States will unfold at this time."

Prior to announcement, the CDC had been checking arrivals at five U.S. airports that once had direct flights from the hardest-hit section of China. While China has instituted broad travel bans, people who had been in other parts of China still may be arriving via other countries.

"These health officers decide whether ill persons can enter the United States and what measures should be taken to prevent the spread of contagious diseases," the CDC said in a statement.

China has confirmed more than 4,500 people with the new illness, which can cause pneumonia, and more than 100 deaths. So far, there are five confirmed patients in the U.S., and no sign that they have spread the illness to anyone around them. They had all traveled to the center of the outbreak.