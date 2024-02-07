CDC warns of possible hepatitis A exposure for patrons of 2 Maine restaurants

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of possible hepatitis A exposure for anyone who ate at two restaurants in the southern part of the state on select dates in January and February.

The CDC said it has identified a case of hepatitis A in a food service worker. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease and can be spread through person-to-person contact or by consuming contaminated food or water.

The person identified by the CDC worked during their infectious period at Legends Rest Taproom and Paper City BBQ, both of which are located at 855 Main St. in Westbrook. The person worked at the restaurants on the following dates:

January 14

January 17-21

January 24-28

January 31

February 2-4

Anyone who dined in or ordered takeout from either of the two locations during these dates could be at risk for hepatitis A infection, the CDC said. The owners of the restaurants are working closely with the CDC, and there is no concern about ongoing exposure outside of those dates.

Legends Rest Taproom posted a message on Facebook saying the restaurant would be closed on Tuesday.

"We learned this morning that a staff member tested positive for hepatitis A and, out of an abundance of caution, we are taking the day to deep clean," the restaurant said.

Hepatitis A can be prevented with a vaccine, and those exposed to the disease can avoid getting sick if they get the vaccine within 24 days of exposure.

The CDC is urging anyone who might have been exposed to hepatitis A to discard any leftover food bought at the two restaurants during the listed dates. Anyone who ate or drank from the restaurants is advised to get a hepatitis vaccine within 14 days of exposure. Individuals who worked in the restaurants during the dates are also being urged to get vaccinated.

Symptoms of hepatitis A can include feeling tired, low or no appetite, stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea, dark-colored urine, jaundice, fever and joint pain. They typically begin to show 15-50 days after exposure to the virus and can range from mild to severe. People who get very ill might require hospitalization and their symptoms can last several months.

The CDC said cases of hepatitis A in Maine have remained elevated since an initial increase in 2019. For more information on the disease, go to www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/.