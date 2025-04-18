Massachusetts

Celebrating Lex250: Watch live coverage all day Saturday

It all starts at 5 a.m.

By Staff and wire reports

Events are planned throughout the day on Saturday as part of Lex250, a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution.

You can watch live streaming coverage of the day's events on NBC10 Boston, NECN, Peacock and our other streaming platforms, as well as on NBC10 Boston's YouTube channel, NBC10Boston.com and the NBC10 Boston app. It all starts at 5 a.m.

Here's the schedule:

  • 5-7 a.m.: Live coverage of the Reenactment of the Battle of Lexington on NBC10 Boston, NECN and our streaming channels and digital platforms
  • 8:30-9:30 a.m.: Live news coverage from Lexington on NBC10 Boston, NECN and our streaming channels and digital platforms
  • 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Activities resume, with more live news coverage from Lexington on NBC10 Boston, NECN and our streaming channels and digital platforms
  • 2- 3p.m.: Live coverage of Lexington's 2025 Patriots' Day Parade on NECN and our streaming channels and digital platforms
  • 3-4 p.m.: Live coverage of Lexington's 2025 Patriot's Day Parade on NBC10 Boston, NECN and our streaming channels and digital platforms
Click here for more details on Saturday's events.

