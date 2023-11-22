Celebrity chef looking to open new restaurant in former Oak + Rowan Space in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A well-known local chef and restaurateur is looking to open another dining spot, and this one would take over the space that had previously been home to an upscale Fort Point restaurant.

According to a Twitter/X post from @FortPointer, Jason Santos (Buttermilk & Bourbon, Citrus & Salt, Nash Bar & Stage) gave information on a proposed new restaurant at an FPNA gathering this week, with the dining spot looking to move into the former Oak + Rowan space on A Street. The post indicates that Santos would use the existing furniture, fixtures, and equipment within the space, and there would be no changes to the layout other than the addition of an outdoor patio. More information on the proposed restaurant will likely be coming soon, so keep checking back for updates.

Oak + Rowan closed in the spring of 2022 after being in business for a bit more than five years; owner Nancy Batista-Caswell (and the Caswell Restaurant Group) is also behind Brine in Newburyport.

The address for the proposed restaurant from Jason Santos in Fort Point is 321 A Street, Boston, MA, 02210.

