Celebrity chef opening new fast-casual dining spot at Arsenal Yards in Watertown this week

About a year and a half ago, it was reported that a well-known local chef and restaurateur was planning to open a fast-casual dining spot just west of Boston, and now we have learned that it is just about ready to debut.

According to an Instagram post from the business, ButterBird is planning to open its doors at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on Friday, June 28, with the post saying the following:

You've been very patient cluckers, and we can't WAIT to show you all that’s gone in to making this Bird the best of its flock. Doors open at 8am for breakfast sammies… line on up and don't sleep on @chef.jasonsantos' breakfast burrito. You'll be hooked after one bite! BREAKFAST — Monday-Friday | 8am-12pm — Saturday-Sunday | 8am-1pm  LUNCH — Monday-Thursday | 12pm-8pm — Friday-Saturday | 1pm-9pm — Sunday | 1pm-8pm

As mentioned earlier, Jason Santos (Buttermilk & Bourbon, Citrus & Salt, Nash Bar & Stage) is behind the new eatery, which will also offer chicken and waffles, tater tot bowls, chicken sandwiches, French toast sticks, biscuits, corned beef hash and cheddar pie pockets, and more in addition to breakfast sandwiches and breakfast burritos.

The address for ButterBird is 112 Bond Square, Watertown, MA, 02472. Its website is at https://www.butterbirdboston.com/

[Earlier Article]
Jason Santos Plans to Open Butterbird at Arsenal Yards in Watertown

