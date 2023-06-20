Celebrity chef's Newbury Street vegan pizzeria has apparently closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a vegan pizzeria that got its start in New York City has closed its Boston outlet.

According to a source, Double Zero in the Back Bay is no longer in operation, with the website for celebrity chef Matthew Kenney (who is behind the place) showing that the Newbury Street eatery is no longer listed. It appears that Double Zero may have shuttered sometime this spring, though it doesn't look like an announcement was ever made on its closure.

Double Zero, which first started out in the East Village of Manhattan, debuted in the Back Bay in the summer of 2021.

The address for the now-closed location of Double Zero in the Back Bay was 163 Newbury Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for Matthew Kenney Cuisine is at https://www.matthewkenneycuisine.com/