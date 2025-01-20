New legislation proposes ban on cell phones & devices in Mass. schools

Cell phones and other personal electronic devices could be banned in Massachusetts public schools under a bill co-sponsored by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.

The Study Act would prohibit students from having their personal electronic devices during the day as a "bell-to-bell" restriction, as well as work to regulate social media companies.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"By restricting cellphones during the school day and raising the bar for social media companies, we are taking bold steps to create learning environments free from distraction and a digital landscape that prioritizes the well-being of our youth. This bill is a commitment to both education and mental health for our young people, ensuring they have the tools to succeed without unnecessary harm,” Campbell said in a media release.

There is a growing body of research, including from the U.S. Surgeon General, that shows social media can have negative impacts on children's mental health, including decreases in happiness and self-esteem. They can also be a distraction in the learning environment.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Campbell notes that according to the Pew Research Center, 72% of high school teachers consider cell phone use a major problem in classrooms.

The bill also calls on social media companies to take steps to protect young people, including age verification systems, strong privacy settings to protect minors and limit engagement with practices like disabling notifications between certain times, improved monitoring features to flag unwanted or harmful content, and regular warnings to users on the potential negative impacts of social media use.

Schools across the country have been considering bans and other restrictions on devices. Cell phone pouches, or requirements to keep devices in lockers and bins, are growing in popularity. Some districts, like Brockton, Methuen, and Lowell, have already implemented these types of measures, and Boston Public Schools is considering something similar.

If passed, the Study Act would require all state schools to have a formal policy regarding the use of cell phones and other personal electronic devices. It would also require all schools to have policies on how to educate students about the social, emotional and physical harms of social media use.