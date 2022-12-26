Celtics Year in Review: Top Highlights, Storylines From Unprecedented 12 Months

Celtics Year in Review: Top highlights and storylines from wild 12 months originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On Jan. 6, 2022, the Boston Celtics fell 108-105 to the New York Knicks to drop to 18-21 on the season and 11th in the Eastern Conference approaching the halfway point of its season.

They've gone 72-32 since then.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Celtics' 2022 calendar year was marked by one of the most impressive 180s in recent NBA history. It began with Boston morphing into a juggernaut down the stretch of the 2021-22 season, peaked with the team reaching its first NBA Finals in 12 years and is closing with the C's poised for another deep playoff run in 2023.

But one sentence doesn't do the last 12 months justice. From a flurry of February trade deadline deals to the offseason acquisitions of Malcom Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari; from Gallinari's injury to Ime Udoka's suspension and Joe Mazzulla's subsequent takeover; this year has been chock-full of storylines.

Let's reflect on the year that was by revisiting the top Celtics storylines of 2022.

Part I: Rock bottom

How much has changed in the past 12 months? Consider these takes from our esteemed Celtics analysts (and one reader) in January:

Kendrick Perkins, Jan. 6: "The Celtics are broken right now."

On #Celtics Postgame Live, @ChrisForsberg_, @aminajadeTV, and @KendrickPerkins try and talk thru what happened in the #Celtics loss tonight.



Perk: "The Celtics are broken right now." pic.twitter.com/fKkMUgi1jC — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2022

Chris Forsberg, Jan. 7: "The Celtics can stick to their middling course, maybe win a play-in game, and settle for a late-teen draft pick that holds limited value in a quest to infuse needed talent. Or (Brad) Stevens can consider a lottery ticket."

Reader in Chris Forsberg's Celtics Mailbag, Jan. 5: "Chris, why aren’t we talking about trading Tatum? He’s not a 1 but is your most valuable asset and can help restock the cupboard for the future."

So, yeah. Things got bad. The Celtics were in an extended rut, and any solution -- including trading Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and tanking for a high draft pick -- was on the table. Until ...

Part II: Signs of life and an active trade deadline

... The tide started to turn. With their starting five finally intact after a rash of early-season injuries, the Celtics won 13 of their next 17 games before the Feb. 10 trade deadline, prompting president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to pull the trigger on three deals.

Here's a recap of those moves followed by our reactions at the time:

Chris Forsberg on the Derrick White trade, Feb. 10: "Outside of the (James) Harden and (Ben) Simmons swap, I felt like Derrick White was one of the best players that was out there. The Celtics got the best player in all their dealings."