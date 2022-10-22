Local

Celtics Beat Magic, Start an NBA Season 3-0 for First Time in Over a Decade

By Nick Goss

Celtics beat Magic, start a season 3-0 for first time in over a decade

The Boston Celtics are firing on all cylinders to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

They beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on the road Saturday night to improve to 3-0. Jayson Tatum led the way with a game-high 40 points on 14-of-21 shooting. 

It had been a long time since the Celtics were 3-0 to begin a season.

Barack Obama was in the first year of his first term as President of the United States. Twitter was three years old. The song, "Down", by Jay Sean and Lil Wayne was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

That year was 2009. 

The Celtics began the 2009-10 campaign by beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Opening Night and ultimately won their first six games.

The C's mostly coasted in the second half of the regular season before entering the playoffs and getting all the way to Game 7 of the NBA Finals, where they lost to the rival Los Angeles Lakers.

This year's Celtics squad appears to be on a mission after losing to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. Tatum and Jaylen Brown, in particular, have started out in dominant fashion. This duo is averaging 59.7 points combined through three games. 

