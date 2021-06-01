Celtics Fan Accused of Throwing Water Bottle at Kyrie Irving Due in Court Tuesday

Cole Buckley, of Braintree, is due in court Tuesday for allegedly throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving as the Brooklyn Nets star walked off the TD Garden court after a playoff game this weekend.

The 21-year-old made national headlines and earned stern rebukes from many in the basketball community Sunday when he allegedly threw the water bottle -- narrowly missing Irving -- after the Nets dismantled the Celtics in Game 4 of their playoff series.

Buckley was promptly identified and arrested by TD Garden security, and will be subject to a lifetime ban from the venue, according to a spokesperson. Buckley is due to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday on the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

"It's unfortunate that sports has come to this kind of crossroads," Irving said after the game. "Just underlying racism and just treating people like they're in a human zoo. Throwing things at them. At a certain point it just becomes too much."

Attempts by NBC10 Boston and NECN to reach Buckley were not successful.

Boston Globe Columnist Dan Shaughnessy said the incident is particularly unfortunate, considering Irving put Boston on watch just last week. Irving, who broke a promise to re-sign his contract with the C's, said he hoped for "no belligerence or any racism" when he returned to the TD Garden for the first time since he left the team.

"Unfortunate for us here in Boston that this thing happened in the wake of Kyrie kind of teeing it up last week," Shaughnessy said. "Saying, 'Let's just hope there's nothing that's not basketball related.' Throwing a water bottle is not basketball related."

NBC Sports Boston Celtics insider Chris Forsberg said, "Why is this happening? Just because people have been pent up inside living on social media saying whatever they want? Now that we get back into normalcy we don’t know what to do with ourselves."

"We know how these people here are in Boston, and we know how passionate they are about Kyrie in particular, and they're still upset at him. That's no reason for them to act childish," Irving's teammate Kevin Durant said about the incident in a postgame press conference.

Sunday night marked TD Garden's first game at full capacity since 2019. The Celtics face the Nets again for Game 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It's the latest of multiple incidents in the NBA involving inappropriate fan conduct. During Washington Wizards-Philadelphia 76ers Game 2, a Philly fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook's head as he exited the court with an injury. A Utah Jazz fan made lewd, racist comments toward Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's parents during Game 2 of their series.

The NBA is now looking to update its code of conduct for fans, stating it will no longer tolerate anything that jeopardizes a safe and respectful environment.

Tricia McCorkle, a TD Garden spokesperson, said in a statement that the incident in Boston is "under review."

"We have zero tolerance for violations of our guest code of conduct, and the guest is subject to a lifetime ban from TD Garden," McCorkle said.

Fans of both teams denounced the behavior.

"I think it’s ridiculous. There’s no reason for that," Celtics fan Sam Govoni said. "Booing him is fun during games but there’s no reason to throw anything at anyone. It’s ridiculous."

"I’m glad something finally got done. He should face charges," Brooklyn Nets fan Chris Rue said. "I hate to say it but don’t be an idiot."