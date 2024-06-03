Boston Celtics

Celtics fans eager for NBA Finals to get underway

The Celtics face off against the Mavericks at TD Garden on Thursday night

By Jericho Tran

The Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in the first game of the NBA Finals Thursday night in Boston.

This is the second trip to the NBA Finals for Boston in the last three years, and it comes as fans eagerly wait to see if Kristaps Porzingis will return to take on the Mavs, his former team, after experiencing a left calf strain in the first round against the Miami Heat.

Some young fans had the opportunity to play at TD Garden on Monday, and they tell NBC10 Boston they're not only excited for the finals to get started, but they're also inspired by this team.

"Inspiring because I know they were once me at one point, I know some of these players grew up in the same gyms I grew up, a lot of people who came from the same places I came from, so it's kind of inspiring, if they can do it, I can do it," said one boy.

Mayor Michelle Wu will be speaking Tuesday ahead of the championship series.

