Celtics' Hayward Expected to Miss 4 Weeks With Ankle Injury

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is expected to miss approximately four weeks after suffering a Grade 3 right ankle sprain in Monday's first round playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hayward suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the 76ers series when he awkwardly landed on teammate Daniel Theis.

Hayward scored 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting with four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes before departing. The Celtics won the game 109-101, giving them a 1-0 edge in the series.

The 6-foot-7 former All-Star has had a series of injuries in his time as a Celtic, including a horrific ankle fracture in his first regular season game with the team that kept him out of the entire 2017-2018 season.

He appeared in 52 regular season games this season, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 50% from the field and 38% from 3-point range. All of those numbers except for games played were the best numbers Hayward had posted since becoming a Celtic.

