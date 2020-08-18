Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Celtics' Hayward Expected to Miss 4 Weeks With Ankle Injury

The 6-foot-7 forward suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Boston's first round playoff game against the 76ers

By Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is expected to miss approximately four weeks after suffering a Grade 3 right ankle sprain in Monday's first round playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hayward suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the 76ers series when he awkwardly landed on teammate Daniel Theis.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 21 mins ago

Bloomberg Donates $3M Toward New Library in Hometown of Medford

Holoke Soldiers Home 29 mins ago

Mass. Takes Steps to Renovate Virus-Ravaged Holyoke Soldiers' Home

Hayward scored 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting with four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes before departing. The Celtics won the game 109-101, giving them a 1-0 edge in the series.

The 6-foot-7 former All-Star has had a series of injuries in his time as a Celtic, including a horrific ankle fracture in his first regular season game with the team that kept him out of the entire 2017-2018 season.

He appeared in 52 regular season games this season, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 50% from the field and 38% from 3-point range. All of those numbers except for games played were the best numbers Hayward had posted since becoming a Celtic.

Enes Kanter joined 10 Questions with NBC10 Boston to talk about the Celtics return to action in Orlando and his social justice activism

This article tagged under:

BOSTONGordon Hayward
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us