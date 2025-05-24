‘Boston is home': Jaylen Brown talks love for Celtics fans at 741 pop-up event

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is making moves off the court that are just as impactful as his game on it.

Brown brought his signature style straight to his fans Saturday, and the Boston event was about much more than fashion.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The C's shooting guard was at the 741 Pop-up, at 110 Canal Street, from 2 to 6 p.m. for the release of his exclusive 741 Rover White Noise sneakers -- this is the third colorway of Brown's signature shoe.

At the event, which included sneakers and apparel, a prize wheel, giveaways, a live DJ and more, Celtics fans enjoyed the opportunity to take pictures with and talk to Brown.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Brown prides himself on connecting with the community and touching the lives of those who've supported him since he was drafted in June 2016.

“Boston is home," Brown said. "I’ve been here for 10 years of my life so even though at times online or in the media, there is a lot of noise, once you get out in the community there’s a lot of love and genuine connection, just like today."

The Boston Celtics star, who didn't miss a playoff game, has a partially torn right meniscus, according to the Boston Globe.

Brown said he was thankful to his fans who came out and supported him this weekend, especially in the subpar weather.

"People are here standing in the rain, for hours, some stood here overnight, just to be here and support. And that means more than anything to me,” he said.

As for next season, Brown says fans can expect him to give it his all.

“You should expect for me to come out and leave my heart on the floor every single night next year," he said. "And you can expect for me to just continue to improve and look forward to taking matters into my own hands.”

A blowout loss to the Knicks in New York eliminated the reigning champion Celtics.