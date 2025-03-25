Celtics' Jrue Holiday, Olympian Lauren Holiday team up with MFA

Two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday and two-time Olympic gold medalist soccer player Lauren Holiday are taking their talents to the art world.

The couple launched a three-year partnership between their social impact fund and Boston's Museum of Fine Arts, intended to serve disadvantaged communities.

To kick off the collaboration, the Jrue & Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund sponsored, "Witnessing Humanity: The Art of John Wilson," the largest exhibition of the Roxbury artist's work, according to an announcement made Monday. Wilson sought to highlight injustice and redefine the portrayal of Black Americans through his art, which spans mediums from drawings to sculpture.

“The work that Jrue and Lauren are doing through the JLH Social Impact Fund is inspiring for all of us,” Matthew Teitelbaum, the director of the MFA, wrote in a statement. “We are honored to partner with them—and the talented entrepreneurs they support—to bring about positive change in Boston."

The foundation also awarded grants of $100,000 each to 10 Boston businesses and organizations in collaboration with Jaylen Brown’s Boston XChange. The inaugural cohort visited the MFA exhibit.

“The JLH Fund was created to remove barriers for underserved entrepreneurs and creatives, ensuring that their work and contributions are valued and uplifted,” Lauren Holiday wrote in a statement.

“John Wilson’s art was a powerful testament to that same mission—fighting for representation, inspiring future generations, and ensuring that these important stories are seen and heard. We’re honored to partner with the MFA to carry that vision forward," she added.