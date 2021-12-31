Celtics legend, 10-time NBA champion Sam Jones dies at age 88 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics family and NBA community has lost a beloved member.

Celtics legend and Hall of Fame guard Sam Jones died this week at age 88.

Author John Feinstein and ex-Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell both shared the news Friday morning on Twitter.

Just hearing from Aubre Jones that his dad, Sam, passed away last night at 88. Sam was a GREAT NBA player (part of 10 Celtics title teams) and an upbeat, enthusiastic person who played golf well into his 80s. He was a huge help to me on 'Raise a Fist, Take a Knee.'

Sad day. — John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) December 31, 2021

Another one of my dear friends lost. Well, the banks are open in heaven this #NYE.



RIP to fellow NC native, a legendary player, a 10x champion w our @Celtics, and a wonderful person.



âï¸ð¤#samjonesRIP #RIPSamJones #Celtics #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/xGktleXDmK — Cedric Maxwell (@cedricmaxwell81) December 31, 2021

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka also commented on Jones' passing before Boston's Friday afternoon game against the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden.

Ime Udoka on Sam Jones passing away: âYou look at the championships and what he did, itâs obviously a big loss for the community here.â



Celtics will hold a moment of silence for Jones before the game today. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 31, 2021

Jones was drafted by the Celtics in 1957 and played 12 seasons for Boston. He is one of the winningest players in NBA history. He won 10 championships with the Celtics and played a key role in the memorable 1969 NBA Finals triumph over the rival Los Angeles Lakers. His winning shot in Game 4 tied the series 2-2.

Boston ultimately forced a Game 7 in Los Angeles, where the Celtics captured their 11th title in what was both Jones and Bill Russell's final game.

Winning a Game 7 was not unusual for Jones. He went 9-0 and averaged 27.1 points in Game 7s with the Celtics, including a 4-0 record in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

His No. 24 was retired by the Celtics in March of 1969. Some of Jones' other honors include five All-Star selections, being enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 1984 and being named to the league's 50th anniversary team in 1997. He is one of six players in NBA, NHL, MLB and NFL history to win 10 or more championships.

Jones is, quite simply, one of the best players in Celtics history.