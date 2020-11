Boston Celtics legend Tom Heinsohn has died at the age of 86.

The Basketball Hall-of-Famer won eight championships as a player for the Celtics before going on to coach the team. He served as the team's color commentator for over 30 years, most recently for NBC Sports Boston.

His number is retired by the Celtics.

NBC Sports - Boston

Prior to his Celtics career, Heinsohn played college basketball at Holy Cross in Worcester.

