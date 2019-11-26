Good News for Kemba Walker Ahead of Wednesday’s Matchup With Nets

While Kyrie Irving won't return to Boston Wednesday to face the Celtics due to a shoulder impingement, Kemba Walker could take the court after suffering a brutal neck injury against the Denver Nuggets last week.

The C's released their latest injury report ahead of their showdown with the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, and Walker has been upgraded to probable after missing Monday night's game against the Sacremento Kings.

While Walker could play, Daniel Theis is dealing with an illness and remains questionable after missing Monday night's game as well. Gordon Hayward remains out of the lineup with a left hand fracture and Romeo Langford will miss the game due to a right ankle sprain.

Considering Walker is nearly good to go, the Celtics have assigned Tremont Waters to the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League. Waters notched seven points, two rebounds and three assists in Boston's 103-102 win over the Kings Monday.

The C's hold a 12-4 record, sitting second in the Eastern Conference behind the 14-3 Milwaukee Bucks. Winners of their last four, the Nets sit in the middle of the conference with a 9-8 record.

