Cement truck crashes off I-93, smashes into parked cars

A cement truck driver was taken to the hospital after the vehicle careened off the highway and crashed into more than a dozen parked cars in Concord, New Hampshire Monday.

Troopers said the cement truck veered off I-93 south in Concord and struck a total of 14 parked vehicles.

Sgt. Daniel Livingstone said it appears the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving. The driver was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

Troopers investigating after a cement truck veered off I-93 SB in Concord and hit more than a dozen parked vehicles. Driver taken to hospital. Appears none of the vehicles hit were occupied. More info to follow. #NHSP pic.twitter.com/hhGLmBZiQ7 — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) March 25, 2024

The parked vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the accident, and no one was injured, police said.

More details were not immediately available.