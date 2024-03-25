New Hampshire

Cement truck crashes off I-93, smashes into parked cars

Police said it appears the driver had a medical emergency

By Ana Mondello-Mata

New Hampshire State Police

A cement truck driver was taken to the hospital after the vehicle careened off the highway and crashed into more than a dozen parked cars in Concord, New Hampshire Monday.

Troopers said the cement truck veered off I-93 south in Concord and struck a total of 14 parked vehicles.

Sgt. Daniel Livingstone said it appears the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving. The driver was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

The parked vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the accident, and no one was injured, police said.

More details were not immediately available.

